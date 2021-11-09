Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Marcus Rashford among winners at Books Are My Bag Readers Awards

By Press Association
November 9, 2021, 11:13 pm
Claudia Winkleman (Books Are My Bag Readers Awards/PA)
Claudia Winkleman (Books Are My Bag Readers Awards/PA)

England footballer Marcus Rashford has been crowned breakthrough author of the year at the Books Are My Bag Readers Awards.

The striker, 24, took home the prize for his book You Are A Champion, co-written with journalist Carl Anka.

The inspirational guide for young people includes advice on how to achieve your potential and find success.

Claudia Winkleman presenting Marcus Rashford’s award (Books Are My Bag Readers Awards/PA)

The annual event, which is curated by bookshops and voted for by reader, is now in its sixth year and was hosted at Foyles in London’s Charing Cross Road by Claudia Winkleman.

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman, a Sunday Times number one bestseller, was named reader’s choice.

The Pointless presenter said: “I’m absolutely thrilled beyond words to win this award.

“Thank you Booksellers Association, thank you Books Are My Bag.

“To win an award voted for by readers is the absolute dream. It means a great deal.”

Sarah Winman (Books Are My Bag Readers Awards/PA)

American poet Amanda Gorman won in the poetry category with The Hill We Climb, the poem she recited at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden.

She said: “Thank you so much booksellers and readers for voting The Hill We Climb as BAMB’s winner of its Poetry award.

“This means so much to me as booksellers and readers really are the guardians of literature.

“You all help keep stories alive, so thank you so much for the support – it means so much to me.”

Also among this year’s winners were Sarah Winman’s Still Life, a historical fiction set in Italy during the Second World War, which won the fiction prize, and I Belong Here by Anita Sethi, a memoir that claimed the non-fiction prize.

The shortlists for the prizes were selected by booksellers, while the winners are chosen by the public.

More from the Press and Journal