Vanessa Hudgens says filming in Scotland around Christmas was ‘magical’

Vanessa Hudgens has described Scotland as a “magical place” but said filming there during the pandemic robbed it of its Christmas spirit.

The American star, 32, returned to Scotland for the third instalment of Netflix romantic comedy The Princess Switch, in which she plays three different characters.

Hudgens, best known for starring in High School Musical, said lockdown measures ensured the funfairs and festive markets were absent this time around.

She told the PA news agency: “This is the second time that we filmed in Scotland over the holiday season, which is just magical because Scotland is a magical place.

“I was in the city centre in Edinburgh, and the first year it was absolute magic because next door there were Christmas markets and rides and all the things that are Christmas that you could ever want, and it really just made the entire experience feel so magical.

“But this last year, with the pandemic, there was no Christmas market and that spirit of Christmas that I fell in love wasn’t really in the air.

“It was a tough time for everyone and I feel very blessed and fortunate to be able to do this movie at a time where we all need comfort.”

Hudgens played dual roles in the original 2018 film The Princess Switch – Duchess Margaret and baker Stacy – who realise they look identical and switch places.

The actress reprises her trio of roles for the third instalment of The Princess Switch (Ian West/PA)

The sequel to the Christmas movie added a third lookalike, Margaret’s evil cousin Lady Fiona, who attempted to steal the throne.

Hudgens has been in the Hollywood spotlight from a young age and admitted this has been a challenge throughout her life.

“Being yourself is hard enough as it is, to have full self-acceptance and full self-love. But then you add on the entire world looking and it gets sticky,” she said.

“And I feel like, over the years, I’ve fallen in love with myself and who I am and the world and life that I’ve designed for myself, that I’m at a state of constant gratitude, which I think is a really good place to be.”

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star is available to watch on Netflix now.