Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Richard Osman shares update on Thursday Murder Club film

By Press Association
November 25, 2021, 10:15 am
Richard Osman said he is happy to let the filmmakers get on with their work (PA)
Richard Osman said he is happy to let the filmmakers get on with their work (PA)

Richard Osman has joked that he gets regular Facebook requests from Meryl Streep asking to be in the film adaptation of his book The Thursday Murder Club.

Sharing updates on the novel series, of which Osman is currently writing the third, he discussed the film’s production but said he does not know anything about who is being cast.

The best-selling book has been picked up by Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin Entertainment and will be written and directed by Ol Parker.

“You’ve got four detectives, they’re all in their 70s,” Osman told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Graham Norton Show – London
Osman said he does not know who will star in the film (Matt Crossick/PA)

“So everyone shouts out Helen Mirren, Julie Walters, Dame Judy Dench in the street at me all the time, so I can’t wait to see who they do go with.

“I get Facebook requests from Meryl Streep all the time, and it’s like ‘Meryl let it go, you’re American’.

“Can she do an English accent?”

Presenter Susanna Reid replied: “I think she’s quite good at accents.”

Agreeing, Osman added: “She is notoriously quite good.

“If Meryl Streep said she wanted to be in it I would not be saying no.”

The Pointless host said he does not have much influence on the production process and is happy to “get out of the way” of filmmakers and continue writing the third book.

“I think if you’ve got Steven Spielberg on board you probably leave it to him to make a film,” he said.

“With films it’s just not a world I’ve experienced… my only job is to get out of their way.

Mary Poppins Returns European Premiere – London
The Pointless host joked he gets Facebook requests from Meryl Streep asking to be in the film (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I’ll get on with writing the third book and I’ll get on with selling this second book because that’s something that I have some control over.”

Osman said he intends to carry on writing “forever” and also hopes to continue hosting Pointless alongside Alexander Armstrong for as long as possible.

Asked who would be cast in a biopic about his own life, having gone from producer to broadcaster to host to international best-selling author, he said: “Dame Jude Dench can play me. Or Clooney.”

Setting the scene in the GMB interview, he said Hugh Jackman could play Ben Shephard, Julia Roberts could be Reid, with George Clooney as himself.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal