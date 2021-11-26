Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne announces surprise baby news

By Press Association
November 26, 2021, 8:55 am
(PA)
(PA)

Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne is expecting twins with her husband, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper.

The English actress, who played Slytherin student Pansy Parkinson in the wizarding films, announced the news in a Thanksgiving post on Instagram.

The 31-year-old said: “Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022.

“Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving.”

The couple already have a 16-month-old daughter, Betsy Rose, and Byrne posted a photo showing their family standing together while she holds her baby bump.

Hefner, 30, simultaneously announced the news on social media, writing: “Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring.

“We couldn’t be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins. A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!”

Byrne reportedly became engaged to Hefner in August 2015.

In 2017, she appeared nude in Playboy, marking the end of a year-long ban on using photographs of nude models in the magazine.

Byrne made her debut in the Potter series in its sixth instalment, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince and reprised the role in the final two films of the series.

Her character mocked and teased Harry and his friends, and was later made a Slytherin prefect alongside Draco Malfoy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal