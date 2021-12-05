In Pictures: Stars on the red carpet at the 2021 British Independent Film Awards

The Crown star Emma Corrin joined actress Kate Beckinsale and others in upping the glamour stakes at the British Independent Film Awards (Bifa).

Also on the red carpet were Imogen Poots, James Norton, Alice Eve, Alesha Dixon and more.

Emma Corrin stands out from the fashion crowd on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Kate Beckinsale is a vision in white at the Bifas (Ian West/PA)

Caitriona Balfe was nominated for her role in Belfast (Ian West/PA)

Alesha Dixon sizzles in gold and black (Ian West/PA)

Stephen Graham was nominated for his role in Boiling Point (Ian West/PA)

Gugu Mbatha-Raw joined other stars on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast and Boiling Point, starring Stephen Graham, led the nominations with 11-each.

The award ceremony, held in London, was hosted by Asim Chaudhry.