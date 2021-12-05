Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

In Pictures: Stars on the red carpet at the 2021 British Independent Film Awards

By Press Association
December 5, 2021, 7:54 pm
Emma Corrin and Kate Beckinsale at the 2021 Bifa awards (Ian West/PA)
Emma Corrin and Kate Beckinsale at the 2021 Bifa awards (Ian West/PA)

The Crown star Emma Corrin joined actress Kate Beckinsale and others in upping the glamour stakes at the British Independent Film Awards (Bifa).

Also on the red carpet were Imogen Poots, James Norton, Alice Eve, Alesha Dixon and more.

British Independent Film Awards 2021 – London
Emma Corrin stands out from the fashion crowd on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)
British Independent Film Awards 2021 – London
Kate Beckinsale is a vision in white at the Bifas (Ian West/PA)
British Independent Film Awards 2021 – London
Caitriona Balfe was nominated for her role in Belfast (Ian West/PA)
British Independent Film Awards 2021 – London
Alesha Dixon sizzles in gold and black (Ian West/PA)
British Independent Film Awards 2021 – London
Stephen Graham was nominated for his role in Boiling Point (Ian West/PA)
British Independent Film Awards 2021 – London
Gugu Mbatha-Raw joined other stars on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast and Boiling Point, starring Stephen Graham, led the nominations with 11-each.

The award ceremony, held in London, was hosted by Asim Chaudhry.

