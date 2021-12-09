Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Olivia Wilde: I’m happier than I have ever been

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 8:28 pm
Olivia Wilde has said it is wonderful that she is 'happier' than she has ever been (PA)
Olivia Wilde has said it is wonderful that she is ‘happier’ than she has ever been (PA)

Olivia Wilde has said it is wonderful that she is “happier” than she has ever been.

The director, 37, has been dating former One Direction singer Harry Styles after casting him in her psychological thriller film Don’t Worry Darling.

In an interview with US Vogue, Wilde addressed the furore over the 10-year age gap in their relationship.

She said: “It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realise is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you.

“All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.

“In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us.

“I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”

Styles, 27, appears alongside British actress Florence Pugh in the film which is expected to premiere in September 2022, after filming had to be stopped several times during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Wilde had shortlisted Styles to play the role of Jack after admiring his performance in Dunkirk, but his tour conflicted with the scheduled shoot, and Shia LaBeouf was cast in the role.

LaBeouf was dropped after reportedly clashing with the team before filming began and Styles was able to take over following the cancellation of live music during the pandemic.

Describing the difficulty in filling the supporting male role, Wilde said: “I cannot tell you how many men read the script and said ‘unless it’s a two-hander, unless I’m in as much or more of the script than she is, it’s not worth it’.”

Wilde, who shares a seven-year-old son Otis and five-year-old daughter Daisy with ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis, has recently been spotted wearing Styles merchandise while he performs his Love On Tour concerts.

Talking about love, Wilde added: “I’ve been really lucky to be raised by a woman who has always been fiercely independent and true to herself, and a father who admires her.

“Oh my gosh, the way my parents gaze at one another. They truly feel the other is the most interesting person in the room.”

