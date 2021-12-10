Tom Holland says he could quit acting to pursue ‘other things’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tom Holland has suggested he could quit acting to pursue “other things”.

The Spider-Man star said he is experiencing a “mid-life crisis at 25” after taking up acting at the young age of 11.

Speaking ahead of the release of his latest film as the web-slinging superhero, No Way Home, Holland told Sky News he is unsure whether he wants to continue on his current path.

He said: “I don’t even know if I want to be an actor.

Tom Holland was cast as Spider-Man in 2015 (Yui Mok/PA)

“I started acting when I was 11 and I haven’t done anything else, so I would like to go and do other things.

“I don’t know. Genuinely, I’m having a mid-life crisis at 25. I’m having like a pre-mid-life crisis.”

Early in his career, the west London-raised star won acclaim playing the title role in Billy Elliot: The Musical in the West End.

He attended the prestigious Brit School for performing arts, which counts Adele and Amy Winehouse among its former students, before landing the role of Marvel staple Spider-Man.

Holland is due to play Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic about the American actor and dancer.