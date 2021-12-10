Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment

Export bar placed on 17th century painting exploring race and gender

By Press Association
December 10, 2021, 2:44 pm
Allegorical Painting Of Two Ladies, English School (DCMS/PA)
A painting from around 1650 depicting two women, one black and one white, as companions and equals could leave Britain’s shores unless a UK buyer comes forward for the £272,800 work.

Arts minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay has placed a temporary export bar on Allegorical Painting Of Two Ladies, English School in the hope it can be acquired for the nation.

The anonymous work shows the women side by side with similar dress, hair and jewellery.

The depiction of a black female sitter in a 1650s painting was highly unusual and the image invites debate about race and gender during the period, according to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Both figures sport numerous beauty patches on their faces and experts suggest the painting is a “sternly moralising picture that condemns the use of cosmetics”.

Despite them being popular at the time, the painting appears to condemn wearing these “spots” via an inscription above the women which claims wearing beauty patches is a sin of pride – an idea popular at the time.

Lord Parkinson said: “This fascinating painting has so much to teach us about England in the 17th century, including in the important areas of race and gender, which rightly continue to attract attention and research today.

“I hope a gallery or museum in the UK can be found to buy this painting for the nation, so that many more people can be part of the continuing research and discussion into it.”

The move follows the advice of the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest (RCEWA).

Committee members Pippa Shirley and Christopher Baker said in a joint statement: “This anonymous painting is a great rarity in British art, as a mid-seventeenth century work that depicts a black woman and a white woman with equal status.

“It is not a portrait of real people, as far as we know, but the inscription reveals that it is in fact a sternly moralising picture that condemns the use of cosmetics, and specifically elaborate beauty patches, which were in vogue at the time.

“Although not distinguished artistically, its imagery relates in fascinating ways to contemporary stereotypes of women, fashion and, through the juxtaposition of the figures, race.”

