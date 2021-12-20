Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GMB to go off air between Christmas and New Year over Covid concerns

By Press Association
December 20, 2021, 2:57 pm
Good Morning Britain will be off air between Christmas and New Year (PA)
Good Morning Britain will not air between Christmas and New Year due to Covid-19 fears.

ITV said the breakfast show will go on an “extended break” next week in order the protect those involved in working on the programme.

Episodes were previously scheduled to run from Wednesday December 29 to Friday December 31 but the show will now not return to screens until Tuesday January 4.

It comes after rising case numbers and the spread of the Omicron variant have disrupted theatre and live TV productions throughout the month.

ITV did not confirm what programme will replace GMB in the daily schedules.

A spokeswoman said: “GMB was due to be on air from Wednesday 29 (to) Friday December 31 2021 but due to the pandemic and to protect our teams, we have decided to give them an extended break.

“GMB will not broadcast next week, but will be back on air on Tuesday January 4 2022.”

A Christmas special has reportedly been pre-recorded ahead of the big day.

Following the departure of Piers Morgan in March, GMB currently features a rotating cast of presenters including Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard, Ranvir Singh, Charlotte Hawkins and Kate Garraway.

