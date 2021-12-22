Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Hollyoaks releases new images of explosive stunt for 2022

By Press Association
December 22, 2021, 11:37 am
A scene from Hollyoaks’ explosive new stunt (Lime Pictures/Hollyoaks/PA)
A scene from Hollyoaks’ explosive new stunt (Lime Pictures/Hollyoaks/PA)

Hollyoaks bosses have released new images of an explosive stunt which will “send hearts racing” in the new year.

The hour-long special will see Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) host a Dee Valley Heroes fundraiser at the Salon De The with guests from the village in attendance, but the celebration will come to a halt when disaster strikes.

The episode will premiere on E4 on January 11 and will play again on Channel 4 on January 12.

Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson Dwyer) and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) feature in the explosive episode (Lime Pictures/Hollyoaks/PA)

A teaser image shows a stunned Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson Dwyer) holding back Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), who is distraught over the incident.

Another features Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) looking shocked as a fire rages in front of him.

The Channel 4 soap revealed it had been filming at night over the course of two months for the forthcoming stunt episode, which they say is “set to send hearts racing”.

Felix Westwood, played by Richard Blackwood, gets caught up in the incident (Lime Pictures/Hollyoaks/PA)

The explosive special will also include Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan), Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin), Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon), Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali), Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner), Cher McQueen (Bethannie Hare), Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna).

Talking about the stunt, Ali said: “This episode is not to be missed – sparks will fly in more ways than one.

“Filming the stunt was beyond amazing, I finally got to live out my inner Lara Croft.

“I just hope the audience enjoy watching it half as much as we enjoyed filming it.”

Many members of the Hollyoaks village will be involved in the hour-long special (Lime Pictures/Hollyoaks/PA)

Hare said: “Expect drama, tension and tears in Hollyoaks’ upcoming stunt.

“It’s going to affect a lot of people in the village, bringing loved ones and family members closer together, but tearing others apart… it’s not to be missed!”

