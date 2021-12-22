James Franco: I have done ‘a lot of work’ on myself since sex misconduct claims

An error occurred. Please try again.

James Franco has spoken out about the accusations of sexual misconduct made against him almost four years ago.

The 127 Hours actor said he had been “doing a lot of work” on himself since the accusations surfaced and had called on his background with recovery from addiction.

He faced claims of sexual assault in January 2018, when an number of women came forward.

At the time, Franco said the allegations were “not accurate” but did not want to “shut down” people who “did not have a voice”.

The actor faced claims of sexual assault in January 2018, when an number of women came forward (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to SiriusXM he said: “In 2018 there were some complaints about me and an article about me and at that moment I just thought I’m gonna be quiet, I’m going to pause.

“It did not feel like the right time to say anything.

“There were people that were upset with me and I needed to listen.”

He continued: “There’s a writer called Damon Young and he talked about when something like this happens, then the natural human instinct is to just make it stop.

“You want to get out in front of it and (do) whatever you have to do, apologise and get it done.

“What that doesn’t do is allow you to do the work and look at what was underneath.

“Whatever you did, even if it was a gaffe or you said something wrong, there’s probably an iceberg underneath, of behaviour, of patterning, or just being blind to yourself that isn’t just going to be solved overnight.

“I was in recovery before for substance abuse. There were some issues that I had to deal with that were also related to addiction.

“And so I’ve really used my recovery background to kind of start examining this and changing who I was.”