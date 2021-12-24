Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alec Baldwin thanks supporters for ‘best wishes and strength’ after set shooting

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 2:17 am
Alec Baldwin has thanked supporters for their "best wishes and strength" during the holiday season but said 'not a day goes by' that he does not think of the death of Halyna Hutchins (PA)


Alec Baldwin has thanked supporters for their “best wishes and strength” during the holiday season but said “not a day goes by” that he does not think of the death of Halyna Hutchins.

The actor said he was “just trying to move forward with my life” and felt “lucky” to be at home with his family for Christmas.

Cinematographer Ms Hutchins was killed after a prop gun went off on the Rust film set in New Mexico.

In a video posted to his Instagram Baldwin said he looked forward to “some aspects” of the incident being behind him.

“I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all those people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers and so forth,” he said.

“So many great sentiments from so many people, I got hundreds of emails from friends and family and colleagues and people… to send me strength and good wishes.

“I am very grateful for that.”

Referring to the incident in Santa Fe, he continued: “I’m looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me, of course for everyone who’s involved in this it’s never going to be behind us because someone died so tragically.

“I never lose sight of that, not a day goes by that I don’t think about that.”

The actor said being with his wife and children was “the only thing I care about”.

“(I’m) just trying to move forward with my life and trying to get through a tough time, a really tough time,” he said.

“I feel very awkward, going through this it’s been very difficult and I want to say happy holidays… whatever holiday you’re celebrating.

“I hope you are as lucky as I am in one department and that is to be home with your family.

“I don’t have anything smart or original to say, just thank you to these people who sent me good wishes.”

Signing off he added: “Be safe, wear a mask, get the booster and don’t let Santa down the chimney without a mask.”

US authorities recently issued a search warrant for Baldwin’s mobile phone in the ongoing investigation into Ms Hutchins’s death.

