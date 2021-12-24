Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christmas Number Ones over the past five years: Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie and more

By Press Association
December 24, 2021, 6:03 pm
Ed Sheeran (OfficialCharts.com/PA)
YouTube star LadBaby has officially been named the 2021 Christmas Number One.

This year marks the UK’s 70th Official Christmas Number One and over the years, many a musician has hoped to clinch the coveted festive spot.

Here is a look at the Christmas number ones of the last few years:

2016 – Rockabye (Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie)

Ellie Goulding Streets of London Fundraiser – London
Clean Bandit performing during the Ellie Goulding Streets of London fundraiser (Matt Crossick/PA).

Sean Paul and Anne-Marie teamed up with Clean Bandit to secure the Christmas Number One in 2016, with their song about a single mother who tries to do what she can to look after her child.

The song spent seven weeks at the top of the UK charts.

2017- Perfect (Ed Sheeran)

The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest
Ed Sheeran performs during the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards in Budapest (Ian West/PA).

Sheeran seemed to have had a perfect Christmas in 2017 when Perfect was named the Christmas Number One.

Sheeran’s love song about his wife, Cherry Seaborn, also peaked at number one in 16 other countries, including Australia and Canada.

2018 – We Built This City … On Sausage Rolls (LadBaby)

Giovanna Fletcher audiobooks launch
Roxanne Hoyle and LadBaby (Ian West/PA).

YouTuber LadBaby, whose real name is Mark Hoyle, landed his first Christmas Number One in 2018 with a parody of Starship’s We Built This City.

The music video for the song featured his wife, Roxanne, and children Phoenix and Kobe, and highlighted his family’s love of sausage rolls.

All profits raised from the track went to The Trussell Trust, which supports foodbanks across the nation.

2019- I Love Sausage Rolls (LadBaby)

British Independent Film Awards 2021 – London
Roxanne Hoyle and Mark ‘LadBaby’ Hoyle (Ian West/PA)

LadBaby returned with another hit which saw him sing about his love of sausage rolls yet again.

The lyric “I love rock ‘n’ roll” from Joan Jett and The Blackhearts’ I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll was replaced with “I love sausage rolls”.

The sausage roll onesies that the whole Hoyle family wore in We Built This City …On Sausage Rolls also made an appearance.

2020 – Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ (LadBaby)

LadBaby raced to his third Christmas Number One with his take on  Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’.

He also made another version which featured Boyzone’s Ronan Keating.

In a Twitter post, LadBaby explained what getting the Christmas Number One spot, once again, meant to him.

He said: “In a year that has been so hard for so many, thank you for believing in us and helping us raise more money than ever for [The Trussell Trust] and the millions of families in the UK living on food banks.

“We’re making history with a Sausage Roll!”

2021 – LadBaby ft. Ed Sheeran & Elton John

LadBaby has set a new Official Chart record by clinching the Christmas number one for a fourth consecutive year in a row.

The song Sausage Rolls For Everyone ft. Ed Sheeran & Elton John has beaten all other contenders to be named the Christmas Number One this year.

All proceeds will go to foodbank charity The Trussell Trust.

