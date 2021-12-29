Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young shares fertility plans

By Press Association
December 29, 2021, 4:01 pm
Heather Rae Young is married to real estate investor and TV personality Tarek El Moussa (Netflix/PA)
Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young has said she may begin freezing her eggs from next week, as she and her husband prepare to start a family.

The reality star, 34, who married Tarek El Moussa, 40, a real estate investor and TV personality in October 2021, addressed their fertility plans in a TikTok video.

She said she hoped that by sharing her fertility process, she would help other women who had been or were in similar situations.

Heather Rae El Moussa on TikTok
Heather Rae El Moussa on TikTok (PA)

Young, who can be found under Heather Rae El Moussa on TikTok, told her followers that she had just had an ultrasound so the technician could see how many follicles she had.

She said: “I have six on one side and then on the other side I have a cyst, which is fine – they just monitor it, but she cannot find any follicles on that side.

“So if we decide to move forward, we will start the process next week to get me ready for the egg freezing in January.

“Last time I did this I got six healthy eggs. So I have six on ice right now.”

She added that she had suffered with “low fertility and low egg count” in the past.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Young revealed that she had been talking about having children with her husband more.

“I always wanted to get married but I never knew that that would be something that I could … it just seemed like I couldn’t be a mom. I just didn’t know,” Young said.

“And so, I’m like, ‘Well, babe, what’s one more?’ You know, our life’s already crazy and, you know, maybe. Now I know I can do it.”

El Moussa has two children from a previous relationship with 38-year-old TV personality and real estate investor Christina Haack – a daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, six.

