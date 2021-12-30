Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kerry Washington shares 2021 highlights with fans

By Press Association
December 30, 2021, 8:11 pm
Kerry Washington (Ian West/PA)
Kerry Washington (Ian West/PA)

Kerry Washington has shared some of her highlights of 2021 and thanked her fans for being with her “through everything”.

The US actress, 44, known for films including Django: Unchained, admitted there had been both low points and high points to the year.

Posting a collage of nine photos to her Instagram she said: “WHOA! This year has been a RIDE.

“Yes, there were some downs. But there were also a lotta ups. Including these #TopNine.

“So grateful to you all for being with me through everything! What were some of your favorite memories from 2021?!”

The post included career-related moments like the release of US miniseries Little Fires Everywhere, and the 15th anniversary of the film The Last King Of Scotland – remembered with a photo of Washington and co-star James McAvoy.

The actress also included a picture posted following the election of US vice-president Kamala Harris, the first woman of colour to hold the role.

Washington has won multiple awards throughout her career including the 2020 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

In 2013 she received the BET Best Actress Award for her role in Django: Unchained and ABC drama series, Scandal.

Washington was also among the host of celebrities who paid tribute to the actor Michael K Williams following his death in September.

Presenting the prize for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series at the 2021 Emmy Awards, she described The Wire star, who was nominated, as a “brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being”.

