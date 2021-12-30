Kerry Washington shares 2021 highlights with fans

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kerry Washington has shared some of her highlights of 2021 and thanked her fans for being with her “through everything”.

The US actress, 44, known for films including Django: Unchained, admitted there had been both low points and high points to the year.

Posting a collage of nine photos to her Instagram she said: “WHOA! This year has been a RIDE.

“Yes, there were some downs. But there were also a lotta ups. Including these #TopNine.

“So grateful to you all for being with me through everything! What were some of your favorite memories from 2021?!”

The post included career-related moments like the release of US miniseries Little Fires Everywhere, and the 15th anniversary of the film The Last King Of Scotland – remembered with a photo of Washington and co-star James McAvoy.

The actress also included a picture posted following the election of US vice-president Kamala Harris, the first woman of colour to hold the role.

Washington has won multiple awards throughout her career including the 2020 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

In 2013 she received the BET Best Actress Award for her role in Django: Unchained and ABC drama series, Scandal.

Washington was also among the host of celebrities who paid tribute to the actor Michael K Williams following his death in September.

Presenting the prize for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series at the 2021 Emmy Awards, she described The Wire star, who was nominated, as a “brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being”.