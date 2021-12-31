Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Celebrities post messages of hope for the new year to mark the end of 2021

By Press Association
December 31, 2021, 11:11 pm Updated: January 1, 2022, 2:43 am
Sir Elton John, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Jamie Oliver (Dominic Lipinski/Matt Crossick/Ian West/PA)
Sir Elton John, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Jamie Oliver (Dominic Lipinski/Matt Crossick/Ian West/PA)

Celebrities have taken to social media to express their hopes for the new year and to reflect on 2021.

Sir Elton John 

Sir Elton John thanked his fans and the artists who have worked with him throughout the year for helping to make 2021 “one of the most incredible years” of his career.

The pop superstar, 74, said he could not have achieved the success if it were not for those who supported and collaborated with him on his UK number one album, The Lockdown Sessions, including Stevie Wonder, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and Olly Alexander.

He added: “Thanks to all of you, I love you all! I can’t wait to FINALLY get back on the road with my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour and everything else that 2022 has in store!

Jamie Oliver

 TV chef Jamie Oliver, 46, reflected on his 2021 in an Instagram post.

He said: “An early Happy new year !!! from me and jools ……We wish you all good health! and good luck for 2022…..

“I always think this time of year now more than ever is a good moment to reflect and be massively grateful for all my wonderful family, loyal friends, extraordinary work colleagues and of course YOU the great global public that support me and inspire me every single day.

“Thank you all very much xxx since lock down to this very day it feels like we’ve been on a long journey together, I hope I’ve been useful and helped you enjoy some special moments around the dinner table to laugh and smile and create new memories big love guys jamie jools and all the Oliver clan.”

Giuseppe Dell’Anno

The 2021 Great British Bake Off champion has encouraged his followers to “bake, cook and share more of our delicious creations” in 2022.

In an Instagram post, Giuseppe Dell’Anno wrote: “Let’s arm ourselves with the strength and courage we will all need to face 2022. Let’s stay positive and keep spreading positivity.

“Let’s be kind, compassionate, inclusive and friendly with everybody.”

He added that he was celebrating the new year with the Italian dish strufoli and said for others to toast the incoming year with “whatever your heart fancies”.

Rose Ayling-Ellis

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, 27, made Strictly Come Dancing history this year as the first deaf contestant and went on to win the show with her professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

She told her Instagram followers to: “Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What’s important is the action. You don’t have to wait to be confident. Just do it and eventually the confidence will follow.”

“That definitely what 2021 did for me, the year of growth, discovery and surprises. I cannot wait to see what 2022 would bring.”

Sir Paul McCartney


Sharing a picture of himself on stage, the former Beatles singer wrote: “Happy New Year’s. May next year be shining bright – Paul.”

November saw the release of a documentary featuring never before seen footage of the four famous musicians playing together during their January 1969 recording sessions.

The Beatles: Get Back, was directed by Peter Jackson and was released on Disney+ in three two-hour parts.

Victoria Beckham 

Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has got into the holiday spirit by sharing a video from the girl group’s music video to their classic track Wannabe which shows her in a black dress grabbing a champagne glass from a waiter.

She captioned the post: “New Year’s Eve mood!! Hoping you all have a spicy one.”

Kylie Minogue

 December 31 brought Minogue, 53, a special gift, in the form of a remix version of her song A Second to Midnight with Olly Alexander.

Minogue posted: “Thank you to the ICON @jodieharsh for this incredible remix of A Second To Midnight @yearsandyears which is out NOW, have a great NYE Lovers! Link in stories.”

Her post made reference to her 2010 hit, All The Lovers.

Nick Grimshaw 

BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw, 37, bid an emotional farewell to the station in August after 14 years with the BBC.

Grimshaw, who hosted the drivetime show up until his departure, summed up his year by posting a video to Instagram of him sitting on a chair as it collapses underneath him and described 2021 as the chair.

He wrote: “A weird old year of big changes and new chapters, of new beginnings and fresh realisations. Happy new year, see you on the other side.”

Neil Patrick Harris

The How I Met Your Mother actor wished everyone a “safer” 2022 in a video with his husband, professional chef David Burtka and their pet dogs Gidget, Spike and Ella.

“We just wanted to say happy new year, it’s been a crazy year no doubt and let’s hope that 2022 is safer and, er, that’s it. Safer,” he said.

“Be super happy with what you’ve got, we’re super proud and super grateful for you, for our family and for our kids.

“But mostly for you guys for sticking with us through it all, we really appreciate all the kind words as we take these crazy adventures.”

