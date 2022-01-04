Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lily Collins says Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts acted as ‘mentors’ to her

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 2:27 am
Lily Collins says Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts acted as ‘mentors’ to her (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Lily Collins says both Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts acted as “mentors” at the start of her career.

The Emily In Paris star said both actresses had been “warm” and helped her to navigate some of her first on screen experiences.

Collins, who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins, told Glamour UK that she was “proud of what my surname represents” but that she was treading her “own path”.

She appeared alongside Bullock in the 2009 film The Blind Side and in Mirror Mirror with Roberts in 2012.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile European Premiere – London
The Emily In Paris star appeared alongside Bullock in the 2009 film The Blind Side and in Mirror Mirror with Roberts in 2012 (Matt Crossick/ PA)

Asked about her mentors she said: “My first film was with Sandra Bullock, and she helped guide me through that experience.

“And we stayed in touch, and she’s just such a warm, wonderful spirit, who just really took me under her wing.

“Julia Roberts is the same way; on Mirror, Mirror she’s playing my evil queen, and yet she couldn’t have been more warm – and helping me to understand and navigate a set.”

Collins said that despite the associations with her father she did not want to change her last name.

“When I was younger, trying to start my journey into the entertainment world, I was told by quite a few people, ‘Well, what makes you special?” she said.

“There’s so many different siblings and family members and people out there. Why you?

“I’m so incredibly proud of what my surname represents, for what my dad’s done.

“And I’m an incredibly proud daughter, but I am going on my own path, my own journey.

“I didn’t want to change my last name.”

