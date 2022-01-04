Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Joy personified’ TikTok trainspotter signs with global talent agency

By Press Association
January 4, 2022, 5:51 pm
Francis Bourgeois has risen to TikTok fame as a digital content creator with a passion for trains (Francis Bourgeois, @francis_bourgeois43)

TikTok’s favourite trainspotter Francis Bourgeois has said he is “so excited” to sign with international talent agency YMU Group.

The star, whose real name is Luke Nicolson, has quickly become a celebrity on the video-sharing app by documenting his adoration for trains and the wholesome adventures they lead him on, amassing a following of two million on the platform.

His rise to TikTok fame has even allowed the young trainspotter to collaborate with former Arsenal forward and football hero Thierry Henry, who made an appearance in one of Mr Bourgeois’ videos.

His content has now accumulated nearly 34 million likes on TikTok and Mr Bourgeois said he is excited to have acquired global representation with YMU’s Books division.

“I am so excited to be joining YMU. Everyone I have met at YMU has been smiley, warm and welcoming,” he said.

“I am really looking forward to exploring new avenues whilst continuing my trainspotting videos with the goal of elevating the world of trains and engineering, as well as spreading happiness and joy in general.”

The transport expert has worked with brand partners such as Asos and Puma, capturing TikTok users’ hearts with his unbounded excitement and comical head camera, which shows distorted footage of his head as his favourite trains pass by.

Managing director of YMU’s Books division called Mr Bourgeois “joy personified”.

“Francis is joy personified. His content is original and refreshing and unique… everyone needs more Francis Bourgeois in their lives,” Amanda Harris said.

The agent who signed the TikTok star, Millie Lean, described his content as “a ray of sunshine”.

“I’m delighted to welcome Francis Bourgeois to YMU. He’s quickly established his innovative digital content as a ray of sunshine on social media, where he spreads pure, unadulterated joy through his love of trains,” Ms Lean said.

“We look forward to collaborating with him on projects in exciting new areas.”

