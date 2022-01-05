Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rapper KSI puts aside boxing rivalry with Logan Paul to launch new drink brand

By Press Association
January 5, 2022, 4:59 am
KSI put aside boxing rivalry with Logan Paul to launch new drink brand (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Rapper KSI has put aside previous boxing rivalry with US Youtuber Logan Paul to launch a new drink brand, called Prime.

After teasing fans about an announcement on social media, the pair revealed that instead of a third fight in the ring they were to become business partners.

The British internet personality has previously fought rival Paul twice – in 2018 and 2019.

“We’re excited to announce @DrinkPrime to the world and showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners,” Paul wrote on Instagram.

“Our goal was to create a fantastic hydration drink that can fuel any lifestyle.

“We’re humbled by the process of creating a real brand and look forward to competing with some of the biggest beverage companies in the world.

“As underdogs, we always cherish the opportunity to show the world what’s possible.

“Now that we’re both fighting for the same team, we truly believe the sky is the limit.”

In a promotional video also posted online he added: “We’ve beaten the s**t out of each other, we’ve been divided but it’s done, the division is over, it’s 2022, it’s the year of love,” he said in the clip.

“We’re coming together to announce the biggest thing, the biggest business that we will ever build

“We have created a hydration beverage…to rival some of the biggest companies on earth; Pepsi, Coke, Powerade, Gatorade.”

Posting on his own Instagram, KSI wrote: “PRIME TIME BABY!”

