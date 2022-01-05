Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Heidi Montag says she ‘never thought it would be so hard’ to have second child

By Press Association
January 5, 2022, 2:39 pm
Heidi Montag enters the Celebrity Big Brother house (Ian West/PA)
Heidi Montag enters the Celebrity Big Brother house (Ian West/PA)

Heidi Montag has said she “never thought it would be so hard” to have a second child with husband Spencer Pratt.

The 35-year-old reality star shared a series of photos of herself with her son Gunner Stone, four, to Instagram, where she revealed that she was struggling to have another baby.

The caption read: “So thankful for my angel. I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another.

“I am trusting God’s plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle!”

In August 2021 in a YouTube livesteam, Montag said that she underwent hysteroscopic polypectomy surgery to increase the couple’s chance of conceiving.

The surgery involves the removal of uterine polyps in the uterus.

“I’m hoping that this surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven’t been able to get pregnant,” she announced in the livestream.

Heidi Montag, Gunner and Chris Pratt smiling at the camera
Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and son Gunner attending the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards (PA)

Montag met Pratt, 38, on the set of American reality TV series The Hills. The pair eloped in Mexico in November 2008, during the fourth season of the show.

The couple, who have appeared on the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother together, wed in April 2009 and welcomed son Gunner in October 2017.

Instagram followers left supportive messages beneath Montag’s post, with some sharing their own fertility journeys and thanking her for being “open” about her own struggles.

