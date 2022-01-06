Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin Smith bumps into daughter at weed shop and jokes he ‘raised her right’

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 5:45 pm
Harley Quinn Smith (Ian West/PA)
Harley Quinn Smith (Ian West/PA)

Kevin Smith has joked that he raised his daughter “right” after bumping into her in a cannabis shop.

American comedian and filmmaker Smith, 51, was surprised to see his daughter, actress Harley Quinn Smith, 22, during a visit to a dispensary.

He told his Instagram followers: “When you’re at the weed store and you run into your kid. Since @harleyquinnsmith got her own house, there have been moments when I ran into the kid by chance out in public.

“And tonight, after I ran into my only begotten daughter at the weed store, I was like ‘Someone raised that kid right’.”

The Cruel Summer actress replied by saying: “It was a surprise but also not a surprise at all.”

Smith posted a picture on the social media platform in which the pair are both wearing black face masks while Smith sports a baseball cap and a surprised look on his face.

The father-daughter duo have a close relationship and on Smith’s birthday on August 2 Harley Quinn posted a message in which she said she was “so thankful for every birthday of yours”.

They are also in the process of co-writing a series together.

“It’s such a cool gift to be able to work with somebody you’re related to,” Harley Quinn told E! News in June.

She added: “We have pretty similar minds, so it’s kind of like you’re shooting with another version of yourself.”

Her father said: “Writing with her it’s been this whole incredible different experience than that I’ve absolutely adored because it is like getting to play all over again.”

