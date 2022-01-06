Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

79th Golden Globes will be a ‘private event’ and not live-streamed

By Press Association
January 6, 2022, 11:09 pm Updated: January 6, 2022, 11:19 pm
The 79th Golden Globes will be a ‘private event’, organisers said (Julien’s Auctions/ PA)
The 79th Golden Globes will be a ‘private event’, organisers said (Julien’s Auctions/ PA)

The 79th Golden Globes ceremony will be a “private event” and no longer live-streamed, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced.

The winners at the annual awards ceremony will be announced in real time on the Golden Globes website and social media.

The event received heavy criticism last year after it emerged that the HFPA, the body that presents the awards, had no black members.

The ceremony is due to take place on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles though there will be no red carpet and, according to US media outlets, no celebrity hosts.

An HFPA spokesperson said: “This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be livestreamed.

“We will be providing real time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”

A full list of winners will be put out via press release following the ceremony’s conclusion, the HFPA added.

The organisation recently said the event would feature a discussion of a new five-year diversity initiative in conjunction with the NAACP Hollywood Bureau.

The project aims to ensure “visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds” and to increase “diverse representation in the industry”.

The backlash over the HFPA’s lack of black members prompted the association to overhaul its bylaws and implement changes addressing ethics and inclusion.

The broadcast of the award ceremony was dropped by US network NBC.

The HFPA’s ethics were also called into question over alleged shady practices including accepting inappropriate “freebies” following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]