Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Hilaria Baldwin celebrates birthday with husband Alec and family

By Press Association
January 7, 2022, 1:53 pm
Hilaria Baldwin, left, with her husband Alec, who has celebrated her 38th birthday (PA)
Hilaria Baldwin, left, with her husband Alec, who has celebrated her 38th birthday (PA)

Hilaria Baldwin has celebrated her 38th birthday with husband Alec and the pair’s children.

The author and yoga instructor rang in her special day with the couple’s six children and a chocolate cake, saying on social media: “Here is to 38.”

Captioning an Instagram photograph of her family at home, she wrote: “I told them if they wanted cake they’d either have to look at the camera or stare lovingly at me.

“Marilu chose the camera…Alec doesn’t get cake.”

Hilaria also shared a video of her dancing to Elton John and Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart with her eight-year-old daughter Carmen.

She added: “Birthday wouldn’t be complete without a Baldwinito dance party. Only Carmen was still up at this point tho.”

The couple are parents to daughter Lucia, and sons Eduardo, Romeo, Leonardo and Rafael.

Alec is also father to daughter Ireland, 26, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The celebrations come after Hollywood actor Alec, 63, accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, when a gun he was holding went off during filming for the Western film Rust in New Mexico in October 2021.

Director Joel Souza, 48, was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe.

US authorities recently issued a search warrant for Baldwin’s mobile phone in the ongoing investigation into Hutchins’s death.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal