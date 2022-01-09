Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Josh Duhamel reveals engagement to Audra Mari with ex Fergie sending ‘congrats’

By Press Association
January 9, 2022, 12:55 pm
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Josh Duhamel has announced he proposed to model girlfriend Audra Mari with a message in a bottle.

The Transformers star, 49, shared the news of their beachside engagement to social media on Saturday – Mari’s 28th birthday.

Black Eyed Peas star Fergie, Duhamel’s ex-wife of eight years, sent the happy couple her congratulations.

Duhamel posted a photo to Instagram of the pair on a sunny beach holding a note which read “Audra Mari will you marry me?”.

He captioned the post: “It’s on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari.”

Famous faces and friends celebrated the couple, including singer Fergie, who wrote “Congrats!!!” with a string of green heart emojis.

Duhamel and Fergie, who announced their separation in 2017, are parents to eight-year-old son Axl.

Fellow actors Matt Lanter and Ryan Rottman also commented “Congrats my man!” and “Yesssssssssss. Congratulations” with a ring emoji.

Duhamel starred as Captain William Lennox in the Transformers series and also featured in the 2010 romcom When In Rome, 2011’s New Year’s Eve and recently in the Netflix superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy.

Mari is a model who has also competed in beauty pageants. She was crowned Miss World America in 2016 and went on to represent America at the Miss World competition.

The pair reportedly began dating in 2019.

