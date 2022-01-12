Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Benedict Cumberbatch: Parents discouraged my ridiculous choice of occupation

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 2:57 am
‘Parents discouraged my ridiculous choice of occupation’ – Benedict Cumberbatch (Ian West/ PA)

Benedict Cumberbatch says he was inspired to be an actor after seeing his mother perform but was discouraged from the “ridiculous choice of occupation” by his parents.

The Sherlock star said he was happy not to have been a child actor but was now “thrilled” to share his work with his parents, who are both actors.

“I got bitten very early when I saw my mum perform,” he told W magazine.

Benedict Cumberbatch interviews
The actor said he had been inspired to act by his mother but was ‘happy’ not to have been a child actor (Ian West/ PA)

“I wasn’t a child actor, I’m happy about that. Nothing against people like my good cast members who have been, but I’m happy I had the experience I had.

He continued: “(My parents) discouraged it, of course they did.

“They were old enough when they’d had me to know that it was a ridiculous choice of occupation.”

But describing the moment he had revealed his ambitions to them he said: “There was a moment in a car park, I must have been in my early twenties; I was at university.

“I played Antonio Salieri in Amadeus, and I came out and said goodnight to them, and Dad got a hold of me by the shoulder and went, ‘look, you are better at this now than I ever was or ever will be’.

The Power of the Dog UK premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Cumberbatch has recently starred in Jane Campion’s 2021 dark western The Power Of The Dog, alongside Kodi Smit-McPhee (left) and Kirsten Dunst (right) (Ian West/ PA)

“Half of the reason I’m doing it is just to go, ‘It’s going to be alright. I’m really enjoying this, and here’s my work’.

“I’m thrilled to show it to them and share it with them.”

Cumberbatch has recently starred in Jane Campion’s 2021 dark western The Power Of The Dog, alongside Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kirsten Dunst.

The film, which revolves around the relationship between a gruff cowboy (Cumberbatch) and a timid young man (Smit-McPhee) has already won three Golden Globes.

