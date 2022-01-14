Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ed Sheeran seeks permission for crypt in chapel at his Suffolk estate

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 7:55 am
Pop star Ed Sheeran is seeking planning permission for a crypt in a chapel on his Suffolk estate (Ian West/ PA)

Pop star Ed Sheeran has lodged plans to put a crypt under the floor of a boat-shaped chapel within the grounds of his East Anglian estate.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter gained approval in 2019 to build the “private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer” at his home in the county of Suffolk, where he grew up.

A further application submitted to East Suffolk Council seeks permission for a crypt in the nave of the chapel.

The crypt would be 1.8 metres (5ft 10in) by 2.7 metres (8ft 10in).

Wording inside a rectangle on designs, on the ground floor of the chapel, reads “burial zone beneath (penetration through slab)”.

Ed Sheeran
A planning application states guests from around the world visit Sheeran’s home (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

The most recent planning application was received by the planning authority in December 2021 and is awaiting a decision.

Guests from around the world visit Sheeran’s estate, according to the 2019 planning application for a chapel.

“Many of these people are from many countries, faiths and customs, including for example the USA, Ireland, Ghana, Nigeria, Asia and Australia,” it said.

“Thus, the applicant seeks to provide a space in which, he, his family and these different people can retreat for contemplation, prayer and relaxation, to meet celebrate and meditate in peace and safety from disturbance, when they visit.”

The chapel is to be lined with flint, with a spiral stair tower, a lead roof and stained as well as clear glass windows.

