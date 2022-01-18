Will Smith dances with his mother to celebrate her 85th birthday By Press Association January 18, 2022, 2:09 am Will Smith arrives for a special screening of King Richard at the Curzon Mayfair cinema in London. Picture date: Wednesday November 17, 2021. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Will Smith has put on his dancing shoes to celebrate his mother’s 85th birthday. The US actor posted a video of the pair dancing at an outdoor party to Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody. “85 Today! Happy Bday, Mom-Mom,” Smith wrote on Instagram. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) “Let’s dance our way to 100”. Replying to the post, fellow actor Jamie Foxx added: “Happy birthday mom!!!” Smith was recently awarded best actor at the low key Golden Globes ceremony for his performance in King Richard, in which played the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Milla Jovovich thanks fans for sticking with her as she celebrates 46th birthday Will Smith only discussed father’s abusive behaviour with his mother after death Kelvin Fletcher shares photos of his dad receiving surprise 60th birthday gift