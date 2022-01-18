Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Daniel Radcliffe to star in Weird Al Yankovic biopic

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 3:01 pm
Daniel Radcliffe to star in Weird Al Yankovic biopic (PA Images)
Daniel Radcliffe is set to star in an upcoming biopic about US musical parody sensation Weird Al Yankovic.

The film will follow the life and career of the comedian who rose to fame with comical spoof versions of classic songs.

Yankovic said he was “thrilled” to be portrayed by the Harry Potter star.

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork,” he said.

Graham Norton Show – London
Daniel Radcliffe (Isabel Infantes/ PA)

“I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule.

“And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story is produced by Funny Or Die and will air on streaming service Roku.

Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time and has won five Grammy awards.

His 2014 release Mandatory Fun was the first comedy album in history to debut at number one on US music chart Billboard’s Top 200.

Yankovic’s early hits included Eat It, a parody of Michael Jackson’s Beat It, and Like A Surgeon, based on Like A Virgin by Madonna.

PA My VH1 ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic
Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time and has won five Grammy awards (Anthony Harvey/ PA)

His music videos have featured famous faces including Jack Black, Seth Green and Donny Osmond.

“There clearly aren’t enough biopic movies about famous musicians and we were excited to shine a light on the incredibly true, unexaggerated story of Weird Al,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming.

“This is sincerely the ultimate combination of talent, creativity, and friends, coming together to make something genuinely funny and we could not be prouder to call this film a Roku Original.”

Production for WEIRD is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles in early February.

