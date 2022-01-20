Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Jared Leto says he enjoys seeing other actors transform themselves for roles

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 4:55 am
Jared Leto says he enjoys seeing other actors transform themselves for roles (Ian West/PA)
Jared Leto says he enjoys seeing other actors transform themselves for roles (Ian West/PA)

Jared Leto says he is “fascinated” by immersive character work and enjoys seeing other actors transform themselves for roles.

The US actor said he finds transformative work “really rewarding” and “exciting”.

He is known for having played roles requiring intense physical changes, including for 2013’s Dallas Buyers Club and most recently House Of Gucci, in which he starred alongside Lady Gaga.

The 87th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
Leto is known for having played roles requiring intense physical changes (Ian West/PA)

Makeup and hair for his character Paolo Gucci took six hours per day while filming and Leto said the styling teams were “genius”.

Speaking about the character compared to his other roles, he told Deadline: “(Paolo) stands with equal weight alongside other characters that I’ve played.

“I’m really fascinated by immersive work and transformative, transformational work, it’s exciting to me.

“I like to see other actors do it, I really enjoy diving deep like that and I find it really rewarding”.

Leto will also star as vampire-superhero Michael Morbius in the upcoming film Morbius, a role for which he also made a physical transformation.

“(While filming House Of Gucci) my hair was down to (my waist) because it was during Covid and we went and shot this film and they literally deserve an award for hiding all that hair,” he said.

“We had some additional shooting for Morbius so we couldn’t cut it.

“The hair and make up on this project were just genius and I’m so grateful to them, not only did they do beautiful work but they did it in such a short amount of time.

House of Gucci UK Premiere – London
Leto recently played Paulo Gucci in House Of Gucci, which he starred in alongside Lady Gaga (Ian West/PA)

“I never even thought about the hair and makeup, I never even felt it”.

He added: “The physical part of it is really fascinating, whether it’s hair and make up and the way you walk and talk, the dialect, your accent, the rhythm or range – all of that is meaningless if you don’t have the heart and soul and spirit of this character”.

House Of Gucci has been nominated for several awards so far in 2022, including the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for best cast in a motion picture.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal