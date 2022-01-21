Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Rachel Zegler says debut in Spielberg’s West Side Story was a ‘baptism of fire’

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 6:17 am
Rachel Zegler says debut in Spielberg’s West Side Story was a ‘baptism of fire’ (Matt Crossick/PA)
Rachel Zegler said that her debut film role in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 adaptation of West Side Story was “definitely a baptism of fire”.

The 20 year-old actress said landing the role of Maria was “a dream come true” despite the lengthy audition process.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show about filming, she said: “It’s so cool and unlike anything I could have imagined.

Graham Norton Show – London
“It is definitely a baptism by fire.

“I’ve seen the film nine times and that is enough for me as I find it very hard seeing and hearing myself on screen, but I am very proud of what we did”.

She continued: “I manifested working on the film – I always had a picture of the original film in my locker at high school.

“30,000 people went for the role, and I had nine auditions – no job is worth that but this one was”.

Zegler added that the one thing she had requested from Spielberg after being offered the part was to still perform in her senior school musical production of Shrek, to which the Oscar-winning director agreed.

The young actress recently won a Golden Globe for her role in the adaptation of the 1957 stage production, exactly three years on from being cast.

The film was also named as best musical or comedy film at the 79th annual ceremony, which was low-key following a year of controversy.

The Graham Norton Show airs on Fridays on BBC One at 10.35pm and is available on BBC iPlayer.

