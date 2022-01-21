Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Ronan Keating to replace Melanie C on The Voice Kids

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 10:37 am
Ronan Keating (Niall Carson/PA)
Ronan Keating (Niall Carson/PA)

Ronan Keating will replace Melanie C to join the coaching panel of The Voice Kids when it returns to ITV later this year, it has been announced.

The Boyzone star will appear alongside fellow coaches Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones in the big red chairs, replacing the Spice Girl, who is unable to return to the show due to her upcoming tour.

Keating said: “I’m super excited to join the coaching panel for The Voice Kids.

“I feel part of The Voice family already after a phenomenal experience doing the show in Australia.

“The Voice Kids is amazing and I’m truly passionate about nurturing young talent. Bring it on!”

Brit Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Melanie C will not be returning to the red chairs (Ian West/PA)

The show will return at Christmas in search of a new singing talent aged between seven and 14.

Melanie C triumphed in the last series of the show when her act Torrin, 14, won the competition after performing Auld Lang Syne as her final song just days before New Year’s Eve.

The show will return over the festive period as a three-part series, with Emma Willis back as the host.

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Emma Willis will be back as host (Isabel Infantes/PA)

McFly star Jones said: “The Voice Kids is always the highlight of the year for me.

“This series I’m sure we’re going to find another bunch of amazing young talent, and it’s going to be a real pleasure to have Ronan alongside us as we find ourselves a new little superstar.”

Lott added: “I’m so excited to be back in the red chair for our magical show!

“Every year the voices blow me away and I feel so lucky to be a part of such an incredible show championing our superstars of tomorrow.

“It’s such an experience for all the talented kids at the start of their career and I love nothing more than working with them and watching them shine bright.”

Will.i.am continued: “Every year the level of talent of the kids who audition keeps getting better, and The Voice Kids 2022 is sure to kick up the wow factor yet again.

“The Coaches are ready for our new group of young performers, and are delighted to welcome Ronan to the team that will be making many tough decisions this season.”

