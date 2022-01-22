Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Sidney Poitier’s memorial service to be a private event due to pandemic

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 1:27 am
Sidney Poitier’s memorial service to be a private event due to pandemic (Ian West/PA)
Sidney Poitier’s memorial service to be a private event due to pandemic (Ian West/PA)

Sidney Poitier’s memorial service will be a private affair due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, his family has announced.

The Poitier family thanked fans for the “wonderful outpouring of love” following the trailblazing actor’s death and said a more public event would be held if virus case numbers subsided.

“The Poitier family so appreciates the wonderful outpouring of love, support and affection for Sidney,” they said in a statement shared by the Hollywood Reporter.

“There have been many inquiries about an event to honor his life.

Oscars Sidney Poitier
The Bahamian-American actor, the first black man to win the Oscar for best actor, died at the age of 94 on January 6 (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

“At this time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private memorial service has been arranged for the family with the possibility of a more public memorial service should the virus’ numbers subside in the near future”.

The Bahamian-American actor, the first black man to win the Oscar for best actor and a diplomat in his later life, died at the age of 94 on January 6.

Tributes to his life and career flooded in from famous faces including US president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris, former president Barack Obama and TV chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

Artists of colour including Quincy Jones, Halle Berry and Lenny Kravitz also thanked him for his pioneering work for diversity within the industry.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal