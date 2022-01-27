Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Tom Holland jokes about reprising Spiderman role if he needs money

By Press Association
January 27, 2022, 2:15 am
Tom Holland jokes about reprising Spiderman role if he needs money (Yui Mok/PA)
Tom Holland jokes about reprising Spiderman role if he needs money (Yui Mok/PA)

Tom Holland has joked he may reprise his role as Spiderman if he is in need of money in the future.

The actor said he was “not sure” if he was ready to say goodbye to the web-slinging hero but he would do so “proudly”.

Speaking during a Variety interview with fellow Spidermen Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, he said his potentially final outing as Peter Parker was “incredibly emotional”.

“I don’t know. I know I love this character, and I know that I am not ready to say goodbye,” he said.

“There’s part of me that feels like it’s the perfect time to jump off the building and swing off into the sunset and let the next lucky young kid come in to don the suit.

“Or I might, I don’t know, buy a new house and need a paycheque and I’ll be back”.

Spider-Man: No Way Home
Holland stars in Spiderman: No Way Home alongside Zendaya and Jacob Batalon (Yui Mok/PA)

He continued: “But if it’s time for me to say goodbye, then I will do so proudly, knowing that I’ve achieved everything I wanted to with this character, and sharing it with these boys will be forever one of the most special experiences of my career.

“So if it’s time, it’s time. If it’s not, it’s not, but at the moment, I don’t know”.

Spiderman: No Way Home, which also stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, smashed box-office records in its December opening weekend making an estimated 600 million dollars worldwide.

