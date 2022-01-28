Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Iris Law and Willow Smith to feature on February edition of Vogue Hong Kong

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 4:31 am
Iris Law and Willow Smith to feature on February edition of Vogue Hong Kong (VogueHong Kong/Luigiand Iango/PA)
Iris Law and Willow Smith to feature on February edition of Vogue Hong Kong (VogueHong Kong/Luigiand Iango/PA)

Iris Law and Willow Smith have shown off their striking short-hair in powerful new images.

The pair join Hong Kong’s latest it-girl Ayla on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong’s February Youthquake triple-covers issue.

Willow Smith Smith drapes a leather jacket over light coloured shirts and a bolo tie (Vogue Hong Kong/Luigi & Iango/PA)

All three are dressed by Ralph Lauren and photographed by Luigi and Iango.

Law appears in a dark blazer and waistcoat, with high-waisted white underpants and large embossed belt buckle.

The model-turned-actress first revealed her daring blonde buzz cut in July last year, ahead of her debut acting role as a 70s punk star in upcoming series Pistol, describing it as “liberating”.

Ayla, known by her Chinese name Sham Yuet, wears a striking red jacket over a bright yellow roll-neck jumper (Vogue Hong Kong/Luigi & Iango/PA)

Smith is shown draping a leather jacket over light coloured shirts and a bolo tie.

Ayla, known by her Chinese name Sham Yuet, is pictured in a striking red jacket over a bright yellow roll-neck jumper.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal