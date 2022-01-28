Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kenneth Branagh among nominees for top Directors Guild awards

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 4:43 am
Kenneth Branagh among nominees for top DGA awards (Brian Lawless/PA)
Kenneth Branagh has joined Steven Spielberg and Denis Villeneuve in being nominated for outstanding directorial achievements by the Directors Guild of America (DGA).

Announcing the nominees for the theatrical feature film and first-time film director categories, the DGA said their work represented “highest standards of filmmaking, artistic achievement and innovative storytelling”.

Branagh is nominated for his semi-autobiographical film Belfast, starring Jude Hill, Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe, which focuses on The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Ready Player One European Premiere – London
Spielberg is nominated for his adaptation of musical West Side Story (Ian West/PA)

Spielberg is nominated for his adaptation of musical West Side Story and Villeneuve for sci-fi epic Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya.

Also nominated were Paul Thomas Anderson for his coming of age film Licorice Pizza, and Jane Campion for dark western The Power Of The Dog.

Campion was already awarded best director at the low-key Golden Globes ceremony for the film, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Kirsten Dunst.

DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter said: “The power of film, in all its many facets, shines through in the work of these exceptional directors representing the highest standards of filmmaking, artistic achievement and innovative storytelling.

Awards Season 2022
Jane Campion is nominated for her dark western The Power Of The Dog (Richard Shotwell/AP)

“Being nominated by one’s peers – who understand on the deepest level what it takes to bring one’s vision to life – makes this award so very special, and we congratulate all of our nominees for their truly outstanding work.”

The nominees in the first-time directors category were Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost daughter), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Tick, Tick… Boom!), Michael Sarnoski (Pig) and Emma Seligman (Shiva Baby), Rebbeca Hall (Passing) and Tatiana Huezo (Prayers For The Stolen).

The winners will be announced at the 74th Annual DGA awards which will take place on Saturday March 12 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

