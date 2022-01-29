Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Former EastEnders star Louise Jameson joins the cast of Emmerdale

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 10:25 am Updated: January 29, 2022, 12:05 pm

Former EastEnders star Louise Jameson has joined the cast of Emmerdale.

Jameson, 70, will appear as Mary, Rhona Goskirk’s no-nonsense mum, in the ITV soap after playing Rosa Di Marco in EastEnders from 1998 to 2000.

Her arrival in the fictional Yorkshire village of Emmerdale may throw a spotlight on whether Mary can repair her broken relationship with daughter Rhona, played by Zoe Henry.

Louise Jameson with Zoe Henry (Mark Bruce/PA)

Jameson said: “It feels like such a gift to be welcomed into the Emmerdale cast. Playing Zoe’s on-screen mum is the icing on the cake.”

Roles such as Leela in Doctor Who, Dr Anne Reynolds in The Omega Factor, Blanche Simmons in Tenko and Susan Young in Bergerac have made Jameson a familiar face on television.

Louise Jameson was part of the Di Marco family in EastEnders (Michael Stephens/PA)

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: “It’s great to have such a high calibre and talented actor join our already strong team and she will be a fabulous asset to the show.

“Intelligent, witty and complex, Mary promises to be a force to be reckoned with in the village, and for Rhona there won’t ever be a dull moment whilst her domineering mother is around.”

