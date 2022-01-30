Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Coronation Street star Kate Ford on ‘struggling’ with her endometriosis

By Press Association
January 30, 2022, 12:35 pm
Kate Ford plays Tracy Barlow on the ITV drama (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Kate Ford plays Tracy Barlow on the ITV drama (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Coronation Street star Kate Ford has revealed that she was recently “struggling” with her endometriosis condition while filming for the soap opera.

The 45-year-old actress, who plays Tracy Barlow on the ITV drama, shared the health update on social media and sent her support to those experiencing similar issues.

Endometriosis is a long-term condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes, according to the NHS website.

Ford posted a selfie photo of her wearing a red jacket with a Coronation Street badge embossed onto it to Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Filming #itvcorrie this was a few weeks ago at a time that I was struggling with my #endometriosis, luckily got lots of support x

“Just sending a hug out to all those struggling with similar.”

Fellow Corrie actresses shared messages of support, with Shobna Gulati, who previously played Sunita Alahan, writing “you are so strong xxx and beautiful” while Samia Longchambon, who portrays Maria Connor, commented a heart and hug emoji.

Ford joined the soap in 2002 and is the daughter of Deirdre Barlow and Ray Langton, but was later adopted by Deirdre’s new husband Ken Barlow.

The character was married to Steve McDonald, portrayed by Simon Gregson, in 2018, who he previously married in 2012.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal