Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Model Cara Delevingne ‘ashamed’ growing up gay

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 12:03 am
Cara Delevingne (Pamela Hanson/Harpers Bazaar UK/PA)
Cara Delevingne (Pamela Hanson/Harpers Bazaar UK/PA)

Model Cara Delevingne said she would have “hated” herself less if she had an LGBTQ+ role model growing up.

The British star, 29, turned her talents to acting, starring in Suicide Squad alongside Margot Robbie before embarking on a music career.

She previously described herself as pansexual and bisexual, but said last year that how she sexually identifies frequently changes.

The actress also said that struggles with her sexuality left her with suicidal thoughts.

In the past she has dated Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson and musician St Vincent, but has said “now I really value my privacy so much”.

Cara Delevingne
Delevingne on the March issue of Harpers Bazaar UK (Pamela Hanson/Harpers Bazaar UK)

Speaking about the lack of LGBTQ+ role models growing up, Delevingne told Harper’s Bazaar UK: “I do think I would have hated myself less, I would have not been so ashamed, if I’d had someone.

“The one thing I’m happy about growing up queer and fighting it and hiding it is, it gives me so much fire and drive to try to make people’s lives easier in some way by talking about it.”

Delevingne also said that she has dreams of motherhood but is not ready to start that journey yet.

“I want to have babies. But not yet.

“I buy children’s clothes for my future child who doesn’t exist.

“Baby shoes really get me – they break my heart. I went shopping the other day and I bought these tiny Air Jordans, which are purple and they have a lion on them.

“I’m manifesting…,” she added.

The March issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale from February 2.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal