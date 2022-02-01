Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Amanda Holden shares tribute on stillborn son’s 11th birthday

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 12:53 pm
Amanda Holden shares tribute on stillborn son’s 11th birthday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Amanda Holden shares tribute on stillborn son’s 11th birthday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Amanda Holden has paid tribute to her stillborn son Theo on what would have been his 11th birthday.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 50, has said she is “still grateful” for him in a post to her 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

Holden shared a photo of a pair of new-born footprints and wrote: “You would have been 11 today. I’m still grateful you chose us for your journey .. #Theo.”

Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts and presenters Stacey Dooley and Ruth Langsford were among those sending Holden messages of support.

Langsford, 61, commented: “Sending you love and a huge hug.”

X Factor contestants Alexandra Burke and JLS star Aston Merrygold also sent their best wishes alongside former The Only Way Is Essex stars Samanatha Faiers and Mario Falcone.

In 2011, at seven months pregnant, Holden got a scan which revealed that Theo’s heart had stopped.

Holden underwent a caesarean at West Middlesex University Hospital, where she had trained as a midwife for an ITV documentary called Out Of My Depth in 2009.

Her experience prompted her to set up Theo’s Hope in 2018, a fund providing bereavement counsellors in maternity units around the UK.

Holden has spoken publicly about losing her child and the effect it had on her and her record producer husband Chris Hughes, with whom she also shares two daughters – Hollie, 16, and 10-year-old Lexi.

