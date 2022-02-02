Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Coronation Street set tours to return after pandemic hiatus

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 11:57 am
Coronation Street fans will be able to visit the beloved cobbles once again when its set tours return next month (Continuum Attractions/Coronation Street The Tour/PA)
Coronation Street fans will be able to visit the beloved cobbles once again when its set tours return next month.

Visitors will be able to explore the external sets of the ITV soap opera on a guided tour, which takes in classic locations such as the Rovers Return and Roy’s Rolls.

Tours will resume at the Manchester set on March 12 after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus.

Visitors can see classic locations like The Kabin (Continuum Attractions/Coronation Street The Tour/PA)

Fans will be able to follow in the footsteps of their favourite characters as they walk down Coronation Street, Rosamund Street and Victoria Street, and visit spots like Underworld and The Kabin.

During the 90-minute experience, guides will share secrets from behind the scenes, point out the locations of classic storyline moments, and give details of who lives where and who is up to no good.

Steve Masters, the general manager at Continuum Attractions, which runs the tours, said: “Even with all the drama unfolding on our screens over the last couple of years, those cobbles haven’t half been quiet and we’ve missed sharing them with all our guests.

“But it’s going to be well worth the wait and we look forward to welcoming our first guests back on the street next month.”

Tours were suspended two years ago due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in England (Continuum Attractions/Coronation Street The Tour/PA)

Tours were suspended in the spring of 2020 as England went into lockdown.

They will return for select weekends from March 12, with dates currently released until early May.

Coronation Street will be moving to hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm as part of ITV’s plan to “bolster the key programmes in its pre-9pm schedule”, the broadcaster recently announced.

