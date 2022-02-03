Celebrities gather in London for premiere of Bob Marley One Love Experience

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Ocean, Benjamin Zephaniah and Ian Wright were among the attendees at the world premiere of the Bob Marley One Love Experience.

The exhibition, which features immersive experiences as well as memorabilia from the world-famous reggae artist, opened at the Saatchi Gallery, in London.

It was curated with help from members of the Marley family.

Bob and Rita Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley and her son Saiyan (Ian West/PA)

Bob and Rita Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley and her son Saiyan Marley joined other celebrities, including BBC Radio presenter Yasmin Evans, DJ Trevor Nelson, Pam Hogg, Jazzie B and record producer Pete Waterman.

Grammy award winner Ocean was pictured in a face covering featuring the colours of the Rastafarian flag, and wearing a large blue parker.

Benjamin Zephaniah (Ian West/PA)

Writer and poet Zephaniah was pictured in a bright purple shirt and red blazer.

Ian Wright with his wife Nancy Hallam (Ian West/PA)

Football pundit and former England player Wright arrived with his wife Nancy Hallam, wearing a blue button-down coat and a brown and green flat cap.

Pam Hogg (Ian West/PA)

Hogg showed off her electric yellow hair with dark glasses and a large brown leather coat over a bright blue shirt.