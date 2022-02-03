Celebrities gather in London for premiere of Bob Marley One Love Experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Celebrities gather in London for premiere of Bob Marley One Love Experience

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 6:17 am
Billy Ocean arriving for the world premiere of the Bob Marley One Love Experience at the Saatchi Gallery, London (Ian West/PA)
Billy Ocean, Benjamin Zephaniah and Ian Wright were among the attendees at the world premiere of the Bob Marley One Love Experience.

The exhibition, which features immersive experiences as well as memorabilia from the world-famous reggae artist, opened at the Saatchi Gallery, in London.

It was curated with help from members of the Marley family.

Bob Marley One Love Experience
Bob and Rita Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley and her son Saiyan (Ian West/PA)

Bob and Rita Marley’s daughter Cedella Marley and her son Saiyan Marley joined other celebrities, including BBC Radio presenter Yasmin Evans, DJ Trevor Nelson, Pam Hogg, Jazzie B and record producer Pete Waterman.

Grammy award winner Ocean was pictured in a face covering featuring the colours of the Rastafarian flag, and wearing a large blue parker.

Bob Marley One Love Experience
Benjamin Zephaniah (Ian West/PA)

Writer and poet Zephaniah was pictured in a bright purple shirt and red blazer.

Bob Marley One Love Experience
Ian Wright with his wife Nancy Hallam (Ian West/PA)

Football pundit and former England player Wright arrived with his wife Nancy Hallam, wearing a blue button-down coat and a brown and green flat cap.

Bob Marley One Love Experience
Pam Hogg (Ian West/PA)

Hogg showed off her electric yellow hair with dark glasses and a large brown leather coat over a bright blue shirt.

