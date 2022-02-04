Debbie McGee barely recognisable in first pictures from stage debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Debbie McGee barely recognisable in first pictures from stage debut

By Press Association
February 4, 2022, 6:39 am
Debbie McGee looks barely recognisable with a ginger bob in the first photos from her stage acting debut.

The 63-year-old TV star portrays a “wacky medium” in The House On Cold Hill  at The Mill at Sonning Theatre.

Photos show the actress sporting a colourful shawl and heavy eye makeup alongside her new red hair.

The play is an adaptation of the Peter James book about the Harcourt family who move unwittingly into a haunted house.

McGee’s character, Annie, runs a crystals shop and gets involved while earning some extra money as the family’s cleaner who starts to “feel things”.

“This is me not being me at all. I’m playing a whacky medium, a red head who wears Dr Martens,” McGee said.

“It’s an incredible ghost story with lots of twists – the whole way through you really don’t know where it’s going.”

However, she admitted on Good Morning Britain that she was not a “believer” in clairvoyance, adding: “I can’t have lived with a magician for 38 years and believe in things like that.

“So I’m really having to act.”

McGee first rose to fame as the assistant of magician Paul Daniels, who she was later married to for 28 years before he died of a brain tumour aged 77 in March 2016.

The House On Cold Hill will run for eight weeks from February 3 to March 26.

