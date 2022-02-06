The Power Of The Dog takes top honours at London Critics’ Circle film awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Power Of The Dog takes top honours at London Critics’ Circle film awards

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 7:33 pm
The Power Of The Dog was the big winner at the London Critics’ Circle film awards (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix)
The Power of the Dog was the big winner at the virtual London Critics’ Circle film awards as it picked up four gongs.

Jane Campion’s western, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee, was named film of the year, while Campion was named director of the year.

Cumberbatch and Smit-McPhee also took top honours for actor and supporting actor of the year.

Olivia Colman was named actress of the year for her turn in The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel, while Tilda Swinton was named British/Irish actress of the year for her works in The Souvenir Part II, Memoria and The French Dispatch.

Benedict Cumberbatch was named actor of the year (Ian West/PA)

The Souvenir Part II, Joanna Hogg’s autobiographical story about a young filmmaker starring Swinton’s daughter, Honor Swinton-Byrne, was named British/Irish film of the year — two years after its predecessor took the same honour.

Andrew Garfield won the British/Irish actor of the year award for his performances in Tick, Tick… Boom!, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Mainstream, while actress Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut, Passing, earned her the title of  breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker.

Rebecca Hall won the breakthrough award for her film Passing (Ian West/PA)

One of the film’s stars, Ruth Negga, was named supporting actress of the year, while Woody Norman, 11, was given the young British/Irish performer prize for his turn opposite Joaquin Phoenix in C’mon C’mon.

Drive My Car was named foreign language film of the year, while director Ryusuke Hamaguchi and co-writer Takamasa Oe took the screenwriter of the year prize.

The Roots star Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson won the documentary of the year prize for Summer Of Soul, his immersive film about the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969.

