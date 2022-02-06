Connor Ball left dripping blood after Dancing On Ice chin injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Connor Ball left dripping blood after Dancing On Ice chin injury

By Press Association
February 6, 2022, 7:41 pm
Alexandra Shauman and Connor Ball (Matt Frost/ITV)
Alexandra Shauman and Connor Ball (Matt Frost/ITV)

The Vamps star Connor Ball was left with blood dripping onto his shirt after opening up stitches on his chin during his Dancing On Ice performance.

The musician revealed he had taken a fall before the live broadcast, cutting open his chin.

He was left clutching a tissue to the injury as blood leaked onto his collar after the cut reopened during his charleston routine with partner Alexandra Shauman to Out Of Our Heads by Take That.

ITV Palooza 2021 – London
Connor Ball and Alexandra Schauman (Ian West/PA)

Host Stephen Mulhern, who is filling in for Phillip Schofield, said: “I don’t know if you can see this but Dancing On Ice is completely live and Connor was meant to open the entire show but had an accident before the show.

“He had stitches before the show so he couldn’t go on first and they have now opened up.”

Ball explained: “I was a bit stressed about the spin so I kept trying to perfect the spin and I slipped out and smacked my face on the ice.”

Mulhern advised him paramedics were on standby as Willoughby told him to keep pressure on the cut and judge Ashley Banjo told him that taking to the ice when he already had an injury to his face “takes some serious guts.”

Judge Christopher Dean, who has also injured his chin on the ice in the past, told Ball: “Welcome to the club. We all get it eventually. That means you’re becoming a professional skater.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal