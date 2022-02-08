Rosie Huntington-Whiteley confirms arrival of second child

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have welcomed a baby girl.

The model confirmed the news on Instagram and said the child’s name is Isabella James Statham and that she arrived on February 2.

Huntington-Whiteley, 34, also shared a photo of her newborn in a basket with its high sides obscuring her face, showing only her tiny hand.

Her post prompted congratulations from famous friends such as fellow models Martha Hunt and Lily Aldridge.

The child is her second, she already has son Jack, four, with actor Statham.

Huntington-Whiteley has been in a relationship with Statham, known for his roles in Snatch and The Fast & The Furious franchise, since 2010.

After the birth of her first child, Huntington-Whiteley said her pregnancy had been “a struggle for me”.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in 2019, she added: “I gained a lot of weight; a lot more than people around me expected.

“I do not regret it – but I had a long way to go once I was cradling the baby.

“It took a year of training and discipline. I’m not joking. It took a year to the month to lose every single pound.

“Even after that, it took several more months before I could go on a shoot and feel good.”