Giant wands to tour UK ahead of Fantastic Beasts’ arrival in cinemas

Giant wand statues from the world of Harry Potter will tour the UK this spring in celebration of the release of the latest film in the Fantastic Beasts prequel series.

The 15ft replicas are based on those belonging to characters from the wizarding franchise and will illuminate each evening as part of a light show set to music from the films.

The installation will start in Hull, after the city received the most votes in a public poll, in the city’s Queen Victoria Square from March 2 to 8.

Artist’s impression of the wands on display in Birmingham’s Bullring (WarnerMedia/PA)

It will then visit the Bullring in Birmingham and Smithfield in Stoke-on-Trent before ending at The Oracle shopping centre in Reading, where it will be displayed from March 30 to April 5.

The wands were previously on show in London’s Leicester Square to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of the film Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

Polly Cochrane, country manager for WarnerMedia UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted that this stunning installation will be touring for the first time next month and the magic will be shared with even more fans.

The installation will also visit Smithfield in Stoke-on-Trent (WarnerMedia/PA)

“Following a nationwide vote, it’s exciting to know that we’re bringing the wands to the biggest Wizarding World fans across the UK as we celebrate the upcoming release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”

The Secrets of Dumbledore arrives in cinemas on April 8 and will see Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander and Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore prepare to face the shadowy figure of evil wizard Grindelwald in battle.

Mads Mikkelsen took over the role from Johnny Depp, who left the Harry Potter prequel series after losing a High Court battle against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.