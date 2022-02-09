Giant wands to tour UK ahead of Fantastic Beasts’ arrival in cinemas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Giant wands to tour UK ahead of Fantastic Beasts’ arrival in cinemas

By Press Association
February 9, 2022, 12:07 pm
Artist’s impression of the wands in Queen Victoria Square, Hull (WarnerMedia/PA)
Artist’s impression of the wands in Queen Victoria Square, Hull (WarnerMedia/PA)

Giant wand statues from the world of Harry Potter will tour the UK this spring in celebration of the release of the latest film in the Fantastic Beasts prequel series.

The 15ft replicas are based on those belonging to characters from the wizarding franchise and will illuminate each evening as part of a light show set to music from the films.

The installation will start in Hull, after the city received the most votes in a public poll, in the city’s Queen Victoria Square from March 2 to 8.

Artist’s impression of the wands on display in Birmingham’s Bullring (WarnerMedia/PA)

It will then visit the Bullring in Birmingham and Smithfield in Stoke-on-Trent before ending at The Oracle shopping centre in Reading, where it will be displayed from March 30 to April 5.

The wands were previously on show in London’s Leicester Square to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of the film Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

Polly Cochrane, country manager for WarnerMedia UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted that this stunning installation will be touring for the first time next month and the magic will be shared with even more fans.

The installation will also visit Smithfield in Stoke-on-Trent (WarnerMedia/PA)

“Following a nationwide vote, it’s exciting to know that we’re bringing the wands to the biggest Wizarding World fans across the UK as we celebrate the upcoming release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”

The Secrets of Dumbledore arrives in cinemas on April 8 and will see Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander and Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore prepare to face the shadowy figure of evil wizard Grindelwald in battle.

Mads Mikkelsen took over the role from Johnny Depp, who left the Harry Potter prequel series after losing a High Court battle against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

