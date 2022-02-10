Jacqueline Jossa among famous faces set for stage in All Star Musicals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Jacqueline Jossa among famous faces set for stage in All Star Musicals

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 12:03 am
Jacqueline Jossa is among the celebrities on All Star Musicals (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Soap star Jacqueline Jossa, Good Morning Britain’s Alex Beresford and wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan will be among the stars testing their vocal chords in the new All Star Musicals special.

They will be joined by Coronation Street’s Lisa George, actor Colin Salmon and rugby star Danny Care to embark on the musical theatre masterclass.

Each star will be supported by a full West End ensemble and a live orchestra as they take on some of the biggest hits from the most popular musicals, ranging from Frozen to Hamilton.

ITV Palooza 2021 – London
Alex Beresford said he ‘can’t wait to challenge myself’ (Ian West/PA)

John Barrowman will return as host while West End star Elaine Paige will again head up the panel of mentors, which will also include Hamilton star Trevor Dion Nicholas and Les Miserables actress Samantha Barks.

The foursome will open the show with a performance from Grease, and the ITV special will include a special performance from the stars of The Phantom Of The Opera as they celebrate 35 years in the West End.

Jossa said: “I am so excited to take part in All Star Musicals, it’s thrilling and terrifying, and I can’t wait to tackle a musical number that everyone knows and loves. My girls are going to love seeing me up on that stage.”

Beresford added: “There’s a fine line between panic and excitement, but I can’t wait to challenge myself and feel the thrill of performing a musical number in front of a crowd.

“The acoustics in my shower are very sympathetic.”

National Lottery Awards – London
Michaela Strachan said she is looking forward to the outfits (Ian West/PA)

Strachan said she is excited for the wardrobe opportunities the show will present, adding: “As a wildlife presenter, I don’t often get the chance to swap the walking boots and outdoor gear for something sparkly.

“I’m attempting to do something I haven’t done for over 30 years, spoiler alert, it’s not the can can.”

All Star Musicals will air later this year on ITV and ITV Hub.

