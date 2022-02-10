Caitlyn Jenner: Kim Kardashian ‘very happy’ with Pete Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caitlyn Jenner: Kim Kardashian ‘very happy’ with Pete Davidson

By Press Association
February 10, 2022, 1:49 pm
Kim Kardashian was first linked to Pete Davidson in October last year (Jennifer Graylock/PA)
Caitlyn Jenner has expressed her delight over Kim Kardashian’s romance with comedian Pete Davidson, revealing the couple are “very happy”.

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, first sparked dating rumours during an episode of American comedy show Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

Since then the couple have been spotted together on various occasions but have kept the details of their relationship under wraps.

Speaking to Roman Kemp on the Capital Breakfast show, Jenner, 72, who was previously married to Kardashian’s mother Kris, revealed she is yet to meet Davidson but Kardashian has assured her she will “love him”.

Jenner said: “I was talking to her the other day and I said ‘you know, I haven’t even met him yet’. He hasn’t been at any function that I’ve been at.

“And she goes ‘Oh my God. You’ll love him. We have to go to dinner.’ So anyway that’s going to happen pretty soon.”

Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner revealed Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are very happy in their new relationship (PA)

Kardashian’s new relationship comes after she filed for divorce from rapper Kayne West in February last year.

Jenner went on to praise Kardashian, describing her as “the most amazing human being I know” and noting her recent achievement of passing the first year law students’ examination in California, also known as the “baby bar”.

Jenner said: “She’s just passed her bar, her first bar, they call it the mini bar, to become a lawyer.”

Joking with Kemp, she added: “Roman, you couldn’t do that.”

Kardashian’s new relationship has created tension with West, who recently released a song including the lyrics “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass”.

Despite the hostility, Kardashian and Davidson appear to be enjoying their time with each other. Earlier this month the SNL comedian said he was “very much” thinking about making Valentine’s Day plans this year.

It comes shortly after Disney+ confirmed an April launch date for a new Kardashian-Jenner reality show.

It is not yet known if the romance between Kardashian and Davidson will be a storyline.

