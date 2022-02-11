Seth Rogen: Why does Hollywood expect people to care so much about the Oscars?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Seth Rogen says he does not understand why Hollywood expects people to care so much about the Oscars.

The actor and comedian said he did not expect those in other industries to be concerned with the awards that Tinseltown residents “shower upon themselves”.

Speaking during an interview with US outlet Insider, he said: “I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves.

“I don’t care who wins the automobile awards.

“No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves.

“Maybe people just don’t care. Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring. And why should they?”

Asked who he thought should host the prestigious ceremony this year he replied: “You know, whoever really wants to.

“I’m sure there are comedians out there that want to, right?”

Rogen is due to appear alongside Ant-Man star Paul Rudd in an advert for Lays potato chips which will be shown during the Super Bowl this weekend.

The 94th Academy Awards is due to take place on March 27.