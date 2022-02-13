Radio show from former British Museum boss to ‘shine light on regional museums’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Radio show from former British Museum boss to ‘shine light on regional museums’

By Press Association
February 13, 2022, 12:03 am
The Queen presents the Order of Merit to Neil MacGregor (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Queen presents the Order of Merit to Neil MacGregor (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The former director of the British Museum and National Gallery will travel the UK shining a light on the country’s museums for an upcoming BBC Radio 4 series.

In The Museums That Make Us, Neil MacGregor will look outside London at institutions in locations such as Birmingham, Leeds and Liverpool.

The art historian will also visit national museums in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland in a bid to understand the purpose of these projects in 2022 and the challenges curators face.

The first programme will feature a visit to the gardens of Stowe in Buckinghamshire, where in the 1740s “the first example of a vision of Britain outside London was established” including the Temple of British Worthies, a monument featuring a series of busts.

Each episode will then see MacGregor visit a single museum and invite its curator to choose an item from their collection which illustrates the museum’s role and relationship to its local audience.

He said: “Museums have always been telescopes trained on the past to help locate a sense of place in the present.

“What’s going on in our museums today is at once challenging and exciting, and it can only really be understood by visiting as many as possible and finding out how they have approached what is a vital role in providing a sense of local, regional and national identity.”

Richard Knight, commissioner for Radio 4, said: “We’re delighted Neil MacGregor – a key figure in the world of museums and of course much loved by the Radio 4 audience – has taken on this challenge: to shine a light on our regional museums as they seek to recover after the pandemic.

“These are institutions which find themselves on the frontline of contemporary debates about our past.

“As well as guiding us towards some extraordinary collections, right across the UK, this is a chance for Neil to help us think more deeply about the role of these important and valuable places in curating our shared history.”

The Museums That Make Us will broadcast weekdays at 1.45pm on BBC Radio 4 from March 7 and be available as a podcast on BBC Sounds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal